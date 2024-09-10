SEC Announces Six New Investor Advisory Committee Members

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced six new members to fill vacancies on its Investor Advisory Committee. The new members, who will serve four-year terms, join 17 current committee members. The committee, established under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and initiatives to protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets.

"The new members bring valuable experiences to the Investor Advisory Committee. I thank each of them for their willingness to serve, providing the Commission with important perspectives on behalf of investors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "I also thank the Investor Advisory Committee's nominating committee for their diligent work in recommending these new members."

The newest members of the Investor Advisory Committee are:

George Georgiev, Associate Professor of Law, Emory Law School

R. Craig Knocke, Principal, Turtle Creek Management

Amy C. McGarrity, Chief Investment Officer/Chief Operating Officer, Colorado Public Employees’ Retirement Association

Jennifer J. Schulp, Director of Financial Regulation Studies, Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives

Andrea Seidt, Ohio Securities Commissioner

Alvin Velazquez, Associate Professor of Law, Indiana University Maurer School of Law

The Commission appreciates all the candidates who expressed an interest in serving as a member in response to the invitation of interest announced earlier this year and expects that a similar announcement seeking another slate of candidates to serve as members will be issued in 2025.

