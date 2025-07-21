SEC Announces George Botic To Serve As Acting Chair Of The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that it has designated George R. Botic to serve as Acting Chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, effective July 23, 2025. Current PCAOB Chair Erica Y. Williams has resigned from the Board, effective July 22, 2025.

“I thank Erica Williams for her dedicated service on the Board, and I look forward to working with George Botic as Acting Chair,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins.

“I am honored to work with the SEC and the staff of the PCAOB as Acting Chair to ensure that we meet the mission established by Congress,” said Mr. Botic.

Mr. Botic is a Certified Public Accountant and became a PCAOB Board Member on October 25, 2023. Prior to joining the Board, he served as the Director of the PCAOB’s Division of Registration and Inspections, where he oversaw the registration and inspection of all domestic and foreign accounting firms that audit public companies whose securities trade in the U.S., as well as all broker-dealer audits. He previously served in various roles at the PCAOB, including as its Director of the Office of International Affairs, Special Advisor to former Chairperson James R. Doty, and Deputy Director of the Registration and Inspections Division. Earlier in his career, Mr. Botic was a Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a graduate of Shepherd University and received a Master of Accountancy from Virginia Tech.

The PCAOB was established by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and oversees the audits of the financial statements of public companies, brokers, and dealers through registration, standard setting, inspection, and disciplinary programs. Under the Act, the Commission selects members and the Chairperson of the Board.