SEC Announces Eight New Investor Advisory Committee Members

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced eight new members to fill all vacancies on its Investor Advisory Committee. The new members join 15 current committee members. The committee, established under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets.

"The new members bring valuable experiences to the Investor Advisory Committee. I thank each of them for their willingness to serve, providing the Commission with important perspectives on behalf of investors," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "I also thank the Investor Advisory Committee's nominating committee for their diligent work in recommending these new members."

The newest members of the Investor Advisory Committee:

James Andrus, Interim Managing Investment Director, Board Governance & Sustainability, CalPERS

Gina-Gail S. Fletcher, Professor of Law, Duke Law School

Colleen Honigsberg, Associate Professor of Law, Stanford Law School

Christine M. Lazaro, Professor of Clinical Legal Education, St. John’s University School of Law; Of Counsel, Law Offices of Brent A. Burns LLC

Andrew Park, Senior Policy Analyst – Hedge Funds and Private Equity, Americans for Financial Reform

Dr. David L. Rhoiney, Staff General Surgeon, U.S. Navy

Paul F. Roye, Retired, Former Senior Vice President and Senior Counsel, Fund Business Management Group, Capital Research and Management Company

Brian L. Schorr, Partner and Chief Legal Officer, Trian Fund Management L.P.

The new members, who will serve 4-year terms, will participate in the next public meeting of the Investor Advisory Committee on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The meeting will be webcast live at sec.gov.