SEC Announces Dismissal Of Civil Enforcement Action Against Coinbase

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that the Commission has filed a joint stipulation with Coinbase Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. to dismiss the ongoing civil enforcement action against the two entities.

On January 21, 2025, the Commission announced the formation of the Crypto Task Force, which is dedicated to helping develop a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets. Given the pending work of the Crypto Task Force, the Commission is dismissing this matter.

“For the last several years, the Commission’s views on crypto have been largely expressed through enforcement actions without engaging the general public,” said Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda. “It’s time for the Commission to rectify its approach and develop crypto policy in a more transparent manner. The Crypto Task Force is designed to do just that.”

The Commission’s decision to exercise its discretion and dismiss this pending enforcement action rests on its judgment that the dismissal will facilitate the Commission’s ongoing efforts to reform and renew its regulatory approach to the crypto industry, not on any assessment of the merits of the claims alleged in the action. Furthermore, as stated in the joint stipulation, “the Commission’s decision to seek dismissal of this litigation does not reflect the Commission’s position on any other case.” The Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit will root out those seeking to misuse innovation to harm investors, including fraud involving blockchain technology and crypto assets.

Resources