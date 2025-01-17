SEC Announces Departure Of Public Affairs Head Scott Schneider

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the departure of Scott Schneider, a counselor to Chair Gary Gensler and Director of the Office of Public Affairs (OPA), effective next month. Mr. Schneider has served in the role since April 19, 2021.

“I want to thank Scott for his leadership of the Office of Public Affairs,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Scott is an exceptionally talented communications strategist and has been the key leader in ensuring the Commission’s efforts have been communicated clearly and transparently to the public. He has been one of my most trusted advisers these last four years, and I’m so pleased he came back for this round of government service after working with me at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. I wish him all the best.”

Mr. Schneider served as Chair Gensler’s principal adviser on communications and, as the Director of OPA, led Commission-wide external communications strategy, media relations, rulemaking and enforcement communications, digital strategy, updates to SEC.gov, and internal communications. He also oversaw the Chair’s speechwriting and public engagement. He managed the announcement and rollout of senior personnel appointments, dozens of proposed and final rulemakings, and hundreds of enforcement actions. Under Mr. Schneider’s leadership, OPA launched Chair Gensler’s official X account and a series of “Office Hours” videos that explained important agency priorities and initiatives.

“It has been an honor to work alongside immensely qualified colleagues in the Office of Public Affairs and across all of the Divisions and Offices of the SEC,” said Mr. Schneider. “I thank Chair Gensler for giving me the opportunity to serve and for prioritizing proactive and honest communication to the public about the work of this critical agency.”

Immediately before joining the SEC, Mr. Schneider was the Managing Director of Financial Communications at Ketchum, a global consultancy, where he provided counsel to leading U.S. and global companies to support major financial events, such as mergers, acquisitions, spinoffs, IPOs, earnings, and investor/analyst conferences. He previously served as the Director of Public Affairs at the CFTC immediately after the global financial crisis. Earlier in his career, Mr. Schneider held various roles for former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu of Louisiana, his home state.

Mr. Schneider holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a B.A. in political science from the University of Redlands.