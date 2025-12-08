SEC Announces Departure Of OIEA Director Lori J. Schock

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Lori J. Schock, who has served as the Director of the Office of Investor Education and Assistance (OIEA) since 2009, will retire from the agency at the end of December.

“I have known Lori for decades, when I was a Commissioner and now as Chairman, and I have witnessed firsthand her unwavering commitment to provide America’s investors with invaluable information to help them make better informed investing decisions,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. “She has a unique ability to make a deep connection with everyday investors explaining the most complex investing terms in a way they can understand. Her dedication to educating investors has been a touchstone for the agency. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Under her leadership, Ms. Schock has enhanced OIEA’s presence in the financial literacy community and has increased the SEC’s investor education outreach and assistance efforts. Some highlights include:

Building the SEC’s Investor.gov website, which more than 8 million Americans use annually to check the background of their investment professional and access financial planning tools and resources to help them invest wisely and protect their money.

Creating Investor Alerts and Bulletins to provide investors with timely information on how to avoid the latest investment scams and to help educate investors on current investment topics and trends.

Writing numerous Director’s Take articles to provide investors with tips and information on topics, such as building wealth and protecting their retirement money.

Overseeing the handling of hundreds of thousands of investor questions and complaints through the SEC’s investor assistance program.

Spearheading efforts to provide creative ways to reach investors, such as through the SEC’s decade-long public service campaign, the HoweyCoins fake ICO website and HoweyTrade investment program, and informational videos on topics, such as the power of compounding and the advantages of adding a trusted contact person to a brokerage account.

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve with Chairman Atkins and such esteemed Chairmen, Commissioners and colleagues throughout my career at the SEC,” said Ms. Schock. “I am so proud of the positive, impactful work of the entire OIEA team as they truly make a difference in investors’ lives. I know they will carry on their important work and continue to be a champion to assist, educate and protect investors.”

Ms. Schock previously was Associate Director at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Investor Education Foundation and Office of Investor Education, and before that, was Director of Outreach at the Center for Audit Quality.

She joined the SEC in 2001 as a Staff Attorney in OIEA. She also served as Special Counsel to the Director from 2002-2006 and as Acting Director and Deputy Director from 2006-2007.

A member of the Colorado bar, Ms. Schock received her J.D. from the University of Akron School of Law while also earning her Master of Taxation from the University of Akron College of Business. She received her B.A. from Furman University.