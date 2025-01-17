SEC Announces Departure Of Chief Of Staff Amanda Fischer

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the departure of Amanda Fischer, who has served as Chief of Staff since Jan. 1, 2023. She joined the agency as a Senior Counselor to Chair Gary Gensler in June 2021.

“I want to thank Amanda for serving as SEC Chief of Staff, and before that, as Senior Counselor to the Chair,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Amanda is a remarkably talented leader, both as a manager and as a strategist. Critical to every aspect of our efforts, the Commission and entire agency are so fortunate that she has taken on leadership roles these last four years. She helped guide consequential reforms to the equity and Treasury markets as well as coordinated our work with the Financial Stability Oversight Council. She has been an excellent and respected leader of the SEC staff and a trusted adviser to me. I wish her very well in her next pursuits.”

Ms. Fischer has served as one of Chair Gensler’s lead advisers and has worked with Commission staff on all aspects of the agency’s mission, including rulemaking and policy, enforcement, strategy, personnel, management, operations, communications, and legislative affairs. Her work focused on protecting the savings of working families, maintaining the agency’s commitment to transparency and integrity, and cultivating the SEC as one of the best places to work in the Federal Government. She also served as the Chair’s adviser on interagency engagements, including with the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, and multiple task forces convened by the White House, and she was the lead staff member on the agency’s response to major market events.

“I thank Chair Gensler for providing me with the opportunity to serve alongside the dedicated and talented staff at the Commission,” said Ms. Fischer. “The public servants at the SEC work every day to safeguard American families’ savings and to strengthen the resiliency and integrity of the financial system. It has been an honor to call them, the Chair, and Commissioners colleagues.”

Immediately before joining the SEC, Ms. Fischer was the Policy Director at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a non-partisan research organization focused on economic policy. Earlier in her career, she worked for more than a decade on Capitol Hill in roles related to financial services policymaking, including as Chief of Staff for Congresswoman Katie Porter, Professional Staff on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, as a Policy Advisor for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and as Deputy Staff Director for the House Committee on Financial Services. She graduated with bachelor's degrees in business administration and public policy from the University at Buffalo and an M.A. in public policy from Georgetown University.