SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For Roundtable On Tokenization Plus Date Change For Roundtable On DeFi

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its May 12 roundtable, “Tokenization — Moving Assets Onchain: Where TradFi and DeFi Meet.”

“Tokenization is a technological development that could substantially change many aspects of our financial markets,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. “I look forward to hearing ideas from our panelists on how the SEC should approach this area.”

The roundtable, announced in March as part of a series on crypto asset regulation, will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on May 12 on www.sec.gov. Please register for in-person attendance.

In addition, the date for the Crypto Task Force’s roundtable, “DeFi and the American Spirit,” has been changed from June 6 to June 9. All those who previously registered were informed of the change of date, and their registrations have carried forward to the new date. New registrations can continue to be completed.

To learn more about the Crypto Task Force and the roundtable topics, please visit the Crypto Task Force webpage.

Agenda