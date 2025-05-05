Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 FEAS 30th Anniversary Conference

SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For Roundtable On Tokenization Plus Date Change For Roundtable On DeFi

Date 05/05/2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its May 12 roundtable, “Tokenization — Moving Assets Onchain: Where TradFi and DeFi Meet.”

“Tokenization is a technological development that could substantially change many aspects of our financial markets,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. “I look forward to hearing ideas from our panelists on how the SEC should approach this area.”

The roundtable, announced in March as part of a series on crypto asset regulation, will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on May 12 on www.sec.gov. Please register for in-person attendance.

In addition, the date for the Crypto Task Force’s roundtable, “DeFi and the American Spirit,” has been changed from June 6 to June 9. All those who previously registered were informed of the change of date, and their registrations have carried forward to the new date. New registrations can continue to be completed.

To learn more about the Crypto Task Force and the roundtable topics, please visit the Crypto Task Force webpage.

*    *    *

Agenda

1 p.m. –

2 p.m.

Opening/Welcome Remarks from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

  • Richard B. Gabbert, Chief of Staff, Crypto Task Force
  • Chairman Paul S. Atkins (keynote address)
  • Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw
  • Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda
  • Commissioner Hester M. Peirce

2 p.m. –

3:30 p.m.

Evolution of Finance: Capital Markets 2.0

Moderator:

  • Jeff Dinwoodie, Cravath

Panelists:

  • Cynthia Lo Bessette, Fidelity
  • Eun Ah Choi, Nasdaq
  • Will Geyer, Invesco
  • Sandy Kaul, Franklin Templeton
  • Robert Mitchnick, BlackRock
  • Christine Moy, Apollo Management
  • Johnny Reinsch, Tokenized Asset Coalition
  • Christian Sabella, DTCC
  • Alex Zozos, SuperState

3:30 p.m. –

4 p.m.

Break

4 p.m. –

5:30 p.m.

The Future of Tokenization

Moderator:

  • Tiffany Smith, WilmerHale

Panelists:

  • Hilary Allen, American University Washington College of Law
  • Gene Hoffman, Chia Network
  • Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood
  • Kelly Mathieson, Canton
  • Sidney Powell, Maple Finance
  • Georgia Quinn, Securitize
  • Joshua Rivera, Blockchain Capital
  • Angela Walch, Independent Researcher
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg FEAS_2025_MondioVisione_120x600-banner