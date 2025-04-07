SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For Roundtable On Crypto Trading

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its April 11 roundtable, “Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading.”

“Hearing the public’s concerns and suggestions helps the SEC create a clear, sensible, and fair path forward for the crypto industry,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. “I look forward to this roundtable and the rest of the series as we move toward crypto clarity for the benefit of the American public.”

The roundtable, announced in March as part of a series, will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on April 11 on www.sec.gov. For in-person attendance, please register here.

Attendees will be able to submit suggestions and questions on note cards available in the lobby on the day of the event, or by emailing crypto@sec.gov during the event.

To learn more about the Crypto Task Force and the roundtable topics, please visit the Crypto Task Force webpage.

Agenda