SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For Roundtable On Crypto Trading

Date 07/04/2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its April 11 roundtable, “Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading.”

“Hearing the public’s concerns and suggestions helps the SEC create a clear, sensible, and fair path forward for the crypto industry,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. “I look forward to this roundtable and the rest of the series as we move toward crypto clarity for the benefit of the American public.”

The roundtable, announced in March as part of a series, will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on April 11 on www.sec.gov. For in-person attendance, please register here.

Attendees will be able to submit suggestions and questions on note cards available in the lobby on the day of the event, or by emailing crypto@sec.gov during the event.

To learn more about the Crypto Task Force and the roundtable topics, please visit the Crypto Task Force webpage.

Agenda

1 p.m. –

1:20 p.m.

Opening Remarks from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

 

  • Richard Gabbert, Chief of Staff, Crypto Task Force; Senior Advisor to the Acting Chairman
  • Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda
  • Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw
  • Commissioner Hester Peirce

1:20 p.m. –

3 p.m.

Roundtable: Between a Block and a Hard Place: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading

 

Moderator:

  • Nicholas Losurdo, Partner, Goodwin Procter LLP

 

Panelists:

  • Tyler Gellasch, President and CEO, Healthy Markets Association
  • Jon Herrick, Chief Product Officer, New York Stock Exchange
  • Richard Johnson, CEO & Founder, Texture Capital
  • Dave Lauer, Co-Founder, Urvin Finance and We the Investors
  • Katherine Minarik, Chief Legal Officer, Uniswap Labs
  • Christine Parlour, Chair of Finance and Accounting, UC Berkeley
  • Chelsea Pizzola, Associate General Counsel, Cumberland DRW
  • Austin Reid, Global Head of Revenue and Business, FalconX
  • Gregory Tusar, VP, Institutional Product, Coinbase

3 p.m. –

3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 –

5 p.m.

Regulatory Direction Discussion
