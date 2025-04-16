Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For Roundtable On Crypto Custody

Date 16/04/2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its April 25 roundtable, “Know Your Custodian: Key Considerations for Crypto Custody.”

“It is important for the SEC to grapple with custody issues, which are some of the most challenging as we seek to integrate crypto assets into our regulatory structure,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. “We look forward to hearing from experts on these important issues.”

The roundtable, announced in March as part of a series, will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on April 11 on www.sec.gov. For in-person attendance, please register here.

To learn more about the Crypto Task Force and the roundtable topics, please visit the Crypto Task Force webpage.

Agenda

1 p.m. –

1:20 p.m.

Opening Remarks from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

  • Richard Gabbert, Chief of Staff, Crypto Task Force
  • Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda
  • Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw
  • Commissioner Hester Peirce

1:20 p.m. –

3 p.m.

Custody Through Broker-Dealers and Beyond

Moderator:

  • Zach Zweihorn, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP

Panelists:

  • Jason Allegrante, Fireblocks
  • Rachel Anderika, Anchorage Digital Bank
  • Terrence Dempsey, Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC
  • Mark Greenberg, Kraken
  • Veronica McGregor, Exodus Movement, Inc.
  • Brandon Russell, Etana Custody Inc.
  • Tammy Weinrib, Copper Technologies Ltd.

3 p.m. –

3:30 p.m.

Break

3:30 –

5 p.m.

Investment Adviser and Investment Company Custody

Moderator:

  • Zach Zweihorn, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP

Panelists:

  • Justin Browder, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
  • Mike Didiuk, Schulte Roth & Zabel, LLP
  • Larry Florio, 1kx
  • Eliott Frank, Distributed Global LLC
  • Susan Gault-Brown, Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP
  • Adam Levitin, Georgetown University Law Center
  • Ryan Louvar, WisdomTree, Inc.
  • Neel Maitra, Dechert LLP
  • Charles Mooney, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

 

