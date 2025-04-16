SEC Announces Agenda, Panelists For Roundtable On Crypto Custody

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its April 25 roundtable, “Know Your Custodian: Key Considerations for Crypto Custody.”

“It is important for the SEC to grapple with custody issues, which are some of the most challenging as we seek to integrate crypto assets into our regulatory structure,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, leader of the Crypto Task Force. “We look forward to hearing from experts on these important issues.”

The roundtable, announced in March as part of a series, will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on April 11 on www.sec.gov. For in-person attendance, please register here.

Agenda