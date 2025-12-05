SEC Announces Agenda And Panelists For Roundtable On Financial Surveillance And Privacy

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its rescheduled Roundtable on Financial Surveillance and Privacy.

“New technologies give us a fresh opportunity to recalibrate financial surveillance measures to ensure the protection of our nation and the liberties that make America unique,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, head of the Crypto Task Force. “I look forward to this chance for the SEC, other federal regulators, and the public to learn from the roundtable participants about how these new tools work.”

The roundtable will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For in-person attendance, please register. For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on Dec. 15.

Agenda