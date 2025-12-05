Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
SEC Announces Agenda And Panelists For Roundtable On Financial Surveillance And Privacy

Date 05/12/2025

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Crypto Task Force has announced the agenda and panelists for its rescheduled Roundtable on Financial Surveillance and Privacy.

“New technologies give us a fresh opportunity to recalibrate financial surveillance measures to ensure the protection of our nation and the liberties that make America unique,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, head of the Crypto Task Force. “I look forward to this chance for the SEC, other federal regulators, and the public to learn from the roundtable participants about how these new tools work.”

The roundtable will be held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. on Dec. 15 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET. The event will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC’s website. Doors will open at 12 p.m.

For in-person attendance, please register. For online attendance, registration is not necessary; a link to watch the event will be available on Dec. 15 on www.sec.gov.

Please note that an invitation to participate in the roundtable does not serve as an endorsement of the project or any affiliate(s) of the project. The SEC does not endorse or sponsor any particular securities, issuers, products, services, professional credentials, firms, or individuals.

 

To learn more about the Crypto Task Force, please visit the Crypto Task Force webpage.

 

Agenda

TimeSpeakers and Panelists
1:00 - 1:30 p.m.                                     

Opening/Welcome Remarks from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:

  • Richard B. Gabbert, Chief of Staff, Crypto Task Force
  • Chairman Paul S. Atkins
  • Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda
  • Commissioner Hester M. Peirce
1:30 - 3:00 p.m. 

Discussion of Financial Surveillance and Privacy

Moderator:

  • Yaya J. Fanusie, Senior Advisor, Crypto Council for Innovation, and Global Head of Policy, Aleo Network Foundation

Panelists:

  • Jill Gunter, Chief Strategy Officer, Espresso Systems
  • Zooko Wilcox, Founder, Zcash
  • Koh, CEO and Executive Director, Aleo Network Foundation
  • Simon Letort, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Digital Asset
  • Nikhil Raghuveera, Co-Founder and CEO, Predicate
  • Wayne Chang, Founder & CEO, SpruceID
3:00 - 3:30 p.m. Break
3:30 - 5:00 p.m.

Panel on Financial Surveillance and Privacy

Moderator:

  • Yaya J. Fanusie, Senior Advisor, Crypto Council for Innovation, and Global Head of Policy, Aleo Network Foundation

Panelists:

  • Katherine Kirkpatrick Bos, General Counsel, StarkWare
  • Carole House, CEO, Penumbra Strategies
  • Linda Jeng, CEO, Digital Self Labs
  • Summer Mersinger, CEO, Blockchain Association
  • Jay Stanley, Senior Policy Analyst, American Civil Liberties Union
  • J.W. Verret, Associate Professor of Law, George Mason Law School
  • Steve Yelderman, General Counsel, Etherealize

 
