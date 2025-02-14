SEC Announces 44th Annual Small Business Forum To Impact Capital-Raising Policy

The Securities and Exchange Commission will host the SEC’s 44th Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation at SEC Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on April 10 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. ET.

The forum brings together members of the public and private sectors to discuss and provide suggestions to improve policy affecting how entrepreneurs, small businesses, and smaller public companies raise capital from investors.

“The annual Small Business Forum provides an important platform for identifying pressing issues affecting capital raising for small businesses in communities across the country,” said SEC Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda. “We encourage entrepreneurs, investors, and members of the public to join us for this important event.”

The event will feature appearances by SEC Commissioners and discussions with thought leaders from across the small business ecosystem on capital raising by early- to late-stage private companies and smaller public companies. All forum participants whether in person or viewing online will have the opportunity to submit policy recommendations in advance and to vote online at the end of the event to prioritize those recommendations that will be included in a report for the Commission and Congress.

The forum, which was hosted virtually from 2020-2024, will return to an in-person format while also continuing to allow for virtual attendance so individuals unable to attend in person can participate.

Registration information and a full agenda will be announced and available on SEC.gov as the event draws closer.