SEC Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda Names Natalia Díez Riggin As Senior Advisor And Acting Director Of Legislative And Intergovernmental Affairs

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda has named Natalia Díez Riggin as Senior Advisor and Acting Director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“I’m thrilled that Natalia has joined us after her tenure working for Chairman Scott on the Senate Banking Committee,” Acting Chairman Uyeda said. “Her expertise will help guide us as we focus our efforts at the SEC on capital formation and ensuring companies aren’t impeded by ineffective regulation.”

Ms. Riggin joined the SEC after serving as a Senior Professional Staff Member on the U.S. Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for Chairman Tim Scott of South Carolina. Prior to that, she was the Deputy Legislative Director for U.S. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana as well as Staff Director for the Economic Policy Subcommittee of the Senate Banking Committee. Earlier in her career, Ms. Riggin served as a policy aide to U.S. Senators Mike Enzi of Wyoming and Mark Kirk of Illinois, respectively. Ms. Riggin received a B.A. in political science and history from the University of Illinois Chicago.