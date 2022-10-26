SEBA Bank Brings Regulated Custody To Blue-Chip NFTs

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are attracting growing interest from investors who want these assets to be professionally managed in a safe, secure, and fully regulated platform

SEBA Bank’s institutional-grade custody solution now extends to blue-chip NFTs and provides clients with absolute confidence in securing their precious digital collectibles

SEBA Bank, a leading global crypto bank, simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services, today launched an institutional-gradecustody solution with all the necessary safeguards to secure clients' valuable NFTs.

The NFT market continues to develop and mature – with 2.2 million unique investors in the asset class in Q3 2022, a 36% increase in the same period in 2021. SEBA Bank's institutional-grade custody platform now enables its clients, either individuals or institutions, to securely store any Ethereum-based (ERC-721) NFTs including renowned collections such as Bored Apes, CryptoPunks and Clone X. SEBA Bank's custody solution provides its customers with absolute confidence in the security of their NFTs without the hassle of managing private keys themselves.

NFTs are disrupting the art, gaming, and investing industries. With strong communities supporting the technology, it is clear there is tremendous potential for NFTs and clear demand for trusted custody solutions. SEBA Bank is proud to be the first regulated bank to offer NFT custody, and with NFTs custodied within their Swiss Bank account, clients can include them in the total wealth picture and manage them like any other digital asset.

Urs Bernegger, Co-Head of Markets & Investment Solutions of SEBA Bank, said, “As a licensed and FINMA-regulated Swiss bank with core competence in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, we enable all of our clients to handle traditional and digital assets securely. We have the knowledge, established processes, and above all, a custody solution that is ISAE 3402 certified and established by independent bodies. The range of services combined with the highest security standards makes SEBA Bank's service offering unique and we are very pleased to be able to support our clients with our expertise in expanding our service by offering NFT custody."

SEBA Bank supports a range of regulated services including trading in over 16 cryptocurrencies, distinguished digital assets investment solutions, credit and lending solutions, crypto staking and institutional-grade custody. SEBA Bank's institutional-grade ISAE 3402-certified and independently audited hot and cold storage custody solutions enable clients to benefit from the highest security standards in safekeeping digital assets and private keys.