SEB Implements Broadridge’s International Post-Trade Processing Solution - Transforming, Simplifying And Optimizing The Trading And Operations Lifecycle While Extending Strategic Relationship

Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) today announced that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is leveraging Broadridge’s international post-trade processing solution to simplify and streamline its securities business across international and domestic markets.

“As a leading European bank with operations in more than 20 countries, and servicing a global client base, it was important for us to partner with a technology partner that can enable our global post-trade operations to be best in class,” said Kristian Gårder, co-head of Equities, SEB. “Broadridge is a tech leader that has enabled us to advance from discrete, asset-specific systems to a unified and strategic solution that delivers increased simplification, frictionless workflow efficiency, real-time business-wide management controls, and the ability to respond effectively to new market requirements and our customers’ evolving needs.”

SEB is an established, long-standing user of Broadridge’s front and middle office solutions for order management, trade execution and allocation, and has now extended for post-trade processing. As a result, the bank now benefits from a strategic front to back-office infrastructure that simplifies and optimizes trading workflows and operations across international markets with advanced, straight-through solutions that deliver efficiency, scale and resilience at every stage of the securities trade lifecycle.

“We are excited to support SEB across its full trade lifecycle, bringing transformation and innovation across its securities businesses in the Nordic region and the wider international markets,” said Danny Green, Head of International Post-Trade Solutions, Broadridge. “In today’s markets, investing in post-trade efficiency is of paramount importance, and leading firms such as SEB are now in a stronger position to tackle the combined challenges of shrinking settlement periods, regulatory change and client service differentiation, while optimizing cost/income ratios and reducing risk.”

Broadridge is focused on optimizing trading and connectivity, simplifying post-trade and delivering transformation and innovation for clients. To find out more about Broadridge’s solutions for the trade lifecycle, visit our website.