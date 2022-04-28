Seadrill Ltd. Lists On Euronext Expand Oslo

- Eighth listing on Oslo Børs so far in 2022 and the 25th on Euronext
- The first listing in 2022 on Euronext Expand Oslo
- Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 13,9 billion
Oslo Børs, part of Euronext Group, today congratulates the offshore drilling company Seadrill with its new listing on Euronext Expand Oslo (ticker: SDLR). This is the eighth listing on Oslo Børs so far this year, and the 25th on Euronext.
Seadrill is a deepwater drilling contractor for the petroleum industry. The company has a versatile fleet including drillships, jack-ups and semi-submersibles fit for shallow to ultra-deepwater areas. Seadrill owns and/or operates 35 drilling rigs in total.
The admission of Seadrill shares was set at NOK 265.40 per share. Market capitalisation was approximately NOK 13,9 billion, equivalent to USD 1,508 million[1] on the day of listing.
In recorded remarks, Simon Johnson, Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Today marks another milestone in Seadrill's ambition to set the standard in offshore drilling. We are delighted to be listing on Euronext Expand Oslo."
[1] Based on Norges Bank exchange rate between USD and NOK per 27.04.2022 set at 9,2448