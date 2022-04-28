 Skip to main Content
Seadrill Ltd. Lists On Euronext Expand Oslo

Date 28/04/2022

  • Eighth listing on Oslo Børs so far in 2022 and the 25th on Euronext
  • The first listing in 2022 on Euronext Expand Oslo
  • Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 13,9 billion

 

Oslo Børs, part of Euronext Group, today congratulates the offshore drilling company Seadrill with its new listing on Euronext Expand Oslo (ticker: SDLR). This is the eighth listing on Oslo Børs so far this year, and the 25th on Euronext.

Seadrill is a deepwater drilling contractor for the petroleum industry. The company has a versatile fleet including drillships, jack-ups and semi-submersibles fit for shallow to ultra-deepwater areas. Seadrill owns and/or operates 35 drilling rigs in total.

The admission of Seadrill shares was set at NOK 265.40 per share. Market capitalisation was approximately NOK 13,9 billion, equivalent to USD 1,508 million[1] on the day of listing.

In recorded remarks, Simon Johnson, Seadrill's Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Today marks another milestone in Seadrill's ambition to set the standard in offshore drilling. We are delighted to be listing on Euronext Expand Oslo."

[1] Based on Norges Bank exchange rate between USD and NOK per 27.04.2022 set at 9,2448