SDC Jordan And KDPW SA Poland Elected To The Board Of The Association Of National Numbering Agencies As Full Membership Reaches 103 - Confirmed At ANNA’s General Meeting, Madrid, 13th & 14th June 2024

The Association of National Numbering Agencies, ANNA, a global association dedicated to the support of efficient capital markets through the use of widely embraced International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards, announced today that it has elected a new Board Director, the Securities Depository Center (SDC) Jordan, represented by Sarah Tarawneh. It has also confirmed the re-election of KDPW SA, Poland, represented by Slawomir Zajac, to the board. These appointments were confirmed at ANNA’s General Meeting in Madrid, 13th & 14th June 2024.

Sarah Tarawneh, will take a position on behalf of Jordan’s Securities Depository Center (SDC) where she is CEO. Sarah previously served on the ANNA board from 2018-2021. Slawomir Zajac is an existing Director in the ANNA Management Body and has been active in the issuance of financial instrument identifiers for Polish Capital markets for over 25 years. ANNA passed thanks to the departing Claudio Garin, representative of DCV Asesorias y Servicios Chile, for his directorship over the last six years.

At the general meeting, two partners, the India International Depository IFSC Ltd, India GIFT IFSC, https://www.iidi.co.in/ and Depósito Centralizado de Compensación y Liquidación de Valores - DECEVALE S.A, Ecuador, http://www.decevale.com were approved to transition to become full ANNA members. This brings the total number of ANNA full members to 103.



On 12 June, preceding the General Meeting, an “ANNA Meets the Market” event was organised as an opportunity for market participants and ANNA Members to connect. This included keynote speeches from Anna Sciortino, Senior Policy Officer, Intelligence and Technology, ESMA and Nicholas Lombardi, Data Officer, IOSCO on “An Introduction to The European Single Access Point (ESAP)” and “Shaping Our Future: The Role of Standardisation” respectively. The event also included discussions on the advancement of global standards for digital assets with Denis Dounaev, Product Owner of the Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF), presenting on the new ISO 24165 DTI.

The General Meeting was introduced by Rodrigo Buenaventura, Chair of the Spanish Securities and Markets Commission (CNMV), followed by updates on the status of ISO and ISO standards, subsidiary activities and key appointments. Sessions included reports from all Working Groups, Task Forces and Regional Groups who shared local and global expertise for supporting and promoting market transparency and data harmonisation.



Sarah Tarawneh, ANNA’s new Director, said: “I am delighted to be elected as a member of ANNA´s Board and am eager to work with a distinguished team that is so dedicated to the development of global standards for financial instruments. I am excited to be involved in advancing ANNA’s activities as the individual and collective work of the NNAs is so important to ensuring the harmonisation of data standards”.



Slawomir Zajac, ANNA’s re-elected Director said: “I am honoured to be re-elected to the ANNA board at a time when regulatory reporting, data governance and standards for existing and new products are rapidly evolving. I passionately believe that the issuance and maintenance of international codes and identifiers is foundational to supporting market transparency and security. With NNA’s working collaboratively to continually evolve global financial standards, market interoperability and better data quality will be enabled. Better quality and greater availability of data means reduced business costs and operational risk for the market. And I think that everyone expects this as a pillar of market development in the future”.

Stephan Dreyer, MD ANNA said: “With full membership now standing at 103, and with markets swiftly transforming and becoming more complex, ANNA is a global membership body of real significance to the financial industry. Active NNA participation is both valued and essential and I am always incredibly proud of our members who collectively bring their experiences and knowledge together to promote the development and understanding of global identifiers”.



For further information on ANNA meetings and events, please visit here.