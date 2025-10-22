Scope Prime Appoints Institutional Business Development Manager APAC - Dhruv Behl To Bolster Asia Pacific Presence For Liquidity Provider

Scope Prime – the award-winning institutional liquidity brand of Rostro Financial Group – has this morning announced the appointment of Dhruv Behl as Institutional Business Development Manager, APAC. Dhruv will be based in Sydney, with a remit that includes new business development as well as managing existing client relationships in the APAC region.

Lochlan White, Chief Commercial Officer of Scope Prime, commented:

“The addition of Dhruv to our business development team comes at an exciting time for the business. We continue to grow our global footprint and also push ahead with a raft of new product innovations. Dhruv’s impressive market-making and liquidity optimisation experience will immediately add value for our clients. We know that having an increased presence in the Asia Pacific region will help further cement our position as a leading multi-asset liquidity provider and I am sure that Dhruv will be instrumental in helping us deliver against our ambitions.”