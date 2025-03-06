Scila Strengthens Team With Head Of Marketing & Communications - Industry Veteran Joins Scila To Fuel Continued Growth And Global Expansion

Scila AB, a leading provider of innovative surveillance and risk management solutions for the financial industry, today announced the appointment of Fredrik Backlund for the new role as the company’s Head of Marketing & Communications. Backlund brings a wealth of experience in building and leading marketing and communications functions at successful B2B companies, primarily in the telecom and fintech sectors.



"Scila has always been, and will always be, a technology-focused company," says Mikko Andersson, CEO of Scila. "With approximately 90% of our employees dedicated to R&D and delivery, we've built a strong foundation of innovation and expertise. As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, with exciting opportunities in both our traditional surveillance business and our emerging risk management offering, we recognize the importance of strengthening our team with enhanced expertise across various areas. Fredrik's proven track record in building and scaling marketing and communications functions makes him a valuable addition to Scila."



Backlund's extensive experience includes a decade-long tenure at Cinnober Financial Technology, a renowned Swedish fintech company specializing in solutions for exchanges, marketplaces, and clearinghouses. During his time at Cinnober, Backlund played a pivotal role in establishing the company's market presence and driving its international growth. Cinnober secured significant wins with prominent players such as the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), B3, Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), LME Clearing, and Japan Exchange Group (JPX), before being acquired by Nasdaq in 2019 in a landmark deal.



"I'm excited to join Scila, a company I've known and admired for over fifteen years,” says Fredrik Backlund. “Scila has built a fantastic organization with immense potential, and I'm honored to join this talented team. I look forward to contributing to Scila's continued success by enhancing our communication efforts and showcasing our expertise to the global market."



Scila's flagship solutions include its well-established surveillance solution and a newer advanced risk management offering, Scila Risk. Building on years of development and successful implementations, Scila Risk is now available to clients across Scila's core markets. Its key differentiators include true multi-asset capabilities – allowing firms to manage risk across all instrument types – and real-time performance, even when processing extremely large data volumes.