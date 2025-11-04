Scila Strengthens Strategic Focus On AI And Data Science With The Appointment Of Oliver Fleetwood

Scila, a leading provider of innovative surveillance and risk solutions for the financial industry, today announced the appointment of Oliver Fleetwood as the company’s first Head of Data Science and AI.



While Scila has long been leveraging advanced intelligence within its solutions, this newly established strategic role is central to Scila’s continued organizational strengthening, focusing on embedding advanced intelligence across its entire product portfolio.



Fleetwood brings a rare combination of academic rigor, entrepreneurial experience, and deep familiarity with Scila's core technology. His appointment signals Scila's commitment to accelerating its strategic evolution toward delivering smarter, faster, and even more innovative services to its global client base.



“Built upon a unique foundation of massive real-time information inflows and analysis, Scila is perfectly positioned to leverage data modeling and AI for a huge impact in this environment,” says Oliver Fleetwood. “Having been closely involved in Scila’s technology and ongoing AI initiatives, I am already up and running and looking forward to applying my expertise directly to our client-led opportunities and challenges.”



Oliver Fleetwood holds a PhD in Theoretical Computational Biophysics and an MSc in Theoretical Physics, both from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. He previously served as CTO and Co-founder of Alex Therapeutics for six years, a medtech start-up specializing in AI-driven patient solutions.



He is a familiar associate of Scila, having contributed as a Software Developer in a prior role with the company and more recently as an AI-focused consultant on key projects. Fleetwood reports directly to CTO Björn Thornquist and is based at Scila's headquarters in Stockholm.



“Oliver is a proven resource for Scila, and his mathematical and entrepreneurial depth is second to none,” added Mikko Andersson, CEO of Scila. “His return to Scila, in a strategic leadership role, marks a significant reinforcement of our commitment to embedding true intelligence across our entire product portfolio. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to drive innovation that is customer-centric and value-focused.”



Fleetwood has formally assumed the Head of Data Science and AI role as of October 2025. His responsibilities cover the strategic development of Data Science and AI capabilities across the full Scila product portfolio, including the flagship solutions Scila Surveillance and Scila Risk.