Scila Leaps 18 Spots In Chartis RiskTech100 - Scila Leaps 18 Spots In Chartis RiskTech100 Global Ranking Validates Dual Excellence In Surveillance And Risk Management

Scila AB, a leading provider of high-performance compliance and risk management technology, today announced its inclusion in the respected Chartis RiskTech100 2026. The firm significantly strengthened its position in the global ranking, climbing 18 places to secure #58 among the world’s most influential risk and compliance technology providers.



The Chartis RiskTech100 is the most comprehensive annual study of the global risk and compliance technology market. Chartis Research regularly engages with nearly 700 firms over the course of a year, but only the top 100 most influential companies are selected for the final ranking. Scila’s impressive upward trajectory underscores the market's recognition of the firm’s visionary approach, leveraging foundational technology across its two core flagship offerings: Scila Surveillance and Scila Risk.



Scila is built on deep expertise in Surveillance. Since 2008, the company has provided high-frequency, multi-asset market monitoring for some of the world’s most demanding financial infrastructure players. This long-standing commitment to maintaining market integrity is demonstrated by an established client base of over 80 firms, including leading exchanges, regulators, major financial institutions such as Deutsche Börse Group, and global commodity giants like Glencore. The broad client base highlights Scila's proven competence in delivering multi-asset solutions to the most demanding customers.



The Scila Risk solution represents the logical evolution of this core technology, providing true real-time calculations and extending the same high-performance, multi-asset data processing capabilities to risk and treasury functions. This enables financial institutions to move from siloed, fragmented data to a unified real-time view across all asset classes. Such capabilities deliver massive customer value, demonstrated by the high-profile implementation at KGI Securities Singapore, where a single Scila Risk solution replaced two disparate legacy systems, leading to superior collateral efficiency and trading capacity.



“The continuous improvement in our ranking is a powerful validation of our strategic approach, which centers on leveraging deep domain knowledge from our Surveillance heritage to architect best-in-class multi-asset solutions for Risk. We are delivering superior oversight where the market currently struggles with fragmentation,” says Mikko Andersson, CEO of Scila. “The industry is often dominated by large tankers relying on siloed architectures, but this trajectory underlines that the nimble speedboat with unified technology can deliver true competitive advantage and strategic control across the entire financial ecosystem.”



Scila’s strategic focus positions the firm to continue transforming complex compliance and risk management processes into sources of strategic clarity and growth for the financial industry.