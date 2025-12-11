Scila Appoints Björn Westberg As New CFO - Strengthens Leadership Team For Growth Journey

Scila AB, the Swedish fintech company delivering innovative solutions for market surveillance and risk management, today announces the appointment of Björn Westberg as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This recruitment is considered a crucial step in Scila’s continued organizational development and strengthens the company’s executive management team ahead of its next expansion phase.



The appointment is the result of a thorough and comprehensive recruitment process. Björn Westberg brings to Scila a solid experience from several listed technology and growth companies. His competence includes establishing business-driven financial structures and expertise within the SaaS industry, positioning him as the ideal candidate for Scila’s future ambitions.



Björn Westberg joins Scila from his most recent role as CFO at the listed biotech company SynAct Pharma. He has previously held responsibility for finance functions at companies such as Recipharm, Bonesupport, Enea, and Jeeves Information Systems.



“Throughout the recruitment process, I have been impressed by Scila’s history, engineering excellence, and world-leading technology. However, what attracts me the most is the great potential that lies ahead of us,” says Björn Westberg. “With my experience in company building, organizational development, and driving financial structure in growth companies, I look forward to contributing to continued expansion and ensuring that we are equipped to capitalize on the major opportunities we see in both market surveillance and risk management.”



The recruitment of Björn Westberg marks another key appointment this year, as Scila consciously strengthens its organization in strategic areas. Beyond reinforcement and succession planning within technology and product management, the company has completed several recruitments in sales and marketing. These investments clearly signal the engineering company's ambition to build a robust, deeper organization ready for further expansion and growth.



“Scila is a fantastic and successful Swedish engineering story, with world-leading technology and renowned international clients in major financial hubs globally,” comments Mikko Andersson, CEO of Scila. “Welcoming a CFO of Björn Westberg’s caliber demonstrates that we are serious about building upon this solid foundation. His business-driven experience is exactly what we need to position the organization for the next step in our development.”



Björn Westberg will assume the role of CFO in January 2026 and will be based at Scila’s headquarters in Stockholm.