Scila AB Announces Erste Group Goes Live With Advanced Trade Surveillance Solution

Scila AB, the Stockholm-based leading independent provider of trade surveillance, risk management and anti-money laundering (AML) technology has announced that Erste Group, a major European financial institution, has successfully implemented Scila Surveillance.

Scila Surveillance is a powerful and versatile trade surveillance cloud-based solution designed for comprehensive monitoring of global trading activities across multiple asset classes across the globe.

Scila Surveillance targets at bringing significant advantage in upholding market integrity, mitigating financial crime risks, and ensuring regulatory compliance to its clients.

“Scila is delighted to partner with Erste Group. Scila Surveillance, designed for the dynamic nature of modern capital markets, will equip Erste Group with advanced tools to effectively safeguard market integrity and investor protection.", says Mikko Andersson, Chief Executive Officer at Scila AB.

“We are very positive to partner with Scila because its Trade Surveillance Solution combines a wide range of functionalities, which fits to our approach to manage Compliance risk very prudently by leveraging on modern technology.“, says Iris Bujatti, Chief Compliance Officer of Erste Group Bank AG.