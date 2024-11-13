Scientific Portfolio Launches New Platform Empowering Investors To Independently Analyse The ESG Characteristics Of Equity Portfolios And Their Risk Consequences

Scientific Portfolio (an EDHEC Venture) is pleased to announce the arrival of a tool that finally answers key questions from the investment industry, whether involving an independent analysis of portfolios' ESG and climate characteristics or the risks associated with these characteristics:

https://scientificportfolio.com/analytics-and-equity-portfolio-construction/

Commenting on the launch of this innovative platform designed to empower investors with the technology they need to independently analyse and construct their equity portfolios, Benjamin Herzog, CEO, Scientific Portfolio, said, “Among institutional asset owners and wealth managers, there is a growing need to assume full control of their investment policy and an exponential demand for customisation linked to the advent of ESG and low-carbon and sustainable investing. At the same time, asset managers and investment solutions providers lack comprehensive tools to nourish an informed dialogue with their clients. Scientific Portfolio is ready to finally deliver all of equity portfolio science in one single platform!”

As a venture incubated by EDHEC, one of the leading business schools in the world, Scientific Portfolio proudly carries the EDHEC heritage of combining academic rigor with practical solutions for the investment community. The platform offers investors a neutral, independent technology solution for portfolio analysis and construction. Investors can now take full control of their equity portfolios by accessing a comprehensive framework that combines financial risk and performance metrics with sustainability and climate considerations.

Key features and benefits of the Scientific Portfolio platform: