Scientific Beta Named “Equity Factor Index Provider Of The Year 2019” At The Professional Pensions Investment Awards - Award Recognises Investment Philosophy And Innovation

Scientific Beta is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Professional Pensions Investment Award for “Equity Factor Index Provider of the Year 2019” at the annual awards ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster in London on October 31, 2019. The award specifically recognised Scientific Beta’s role in improving the risk conversation in the smart beta space: extensive Scientific Beta research explains the main hidden risks that can be important drivers of short-term performance, namely market risk bias, macroeconomic risks, and sector/geographical risks.
Commenting on the receipt of this award, Professor Noël Amenc, CEO of Scientific Beta, said, “We are proud to receive this award, which recognises our company’s thought leadership in taking non-factor risks into account in factor strategies. We think that the industry puts too much effort into improving the in-sample performance of factor strategies, notably by optimising the construction of factor proxies to the detriment of a genuine risk management approach for these offerings. For Scientific Beta, the capacity to offer risk-control options that correspond to investors’ fiduciary choices is unique.”