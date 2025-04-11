Scam Alert: Scammers Impersonating ASIC Connect

Key points

Scammers are setting up websites impersonating ASIC Connect.

The domain names used are generally similar to ASIC Connect.

The websites look and feel very similar to ASIC Connect and may even contain links to real ASIC pages in an attempt to legitimise them.

Consumers should take care to ensure they are visiting asic.gov.au, connectonline.asic.gov.au or asicconnect.asic.gov.au each time they engage with ASIC online.

ASIC has been made aware that its ASIC Connect websites have been impersonated on a number of occasions. The legitimate ASIC Connect websites are asicconnect.asic.gov.au and connectonline.asic.gov.au.

Scammers are using fake websites to trick consumers into disclosing sensitive information (including personal information, passwords, contact details, and payment information) by registering web addresses that look similar to legitimate ASIC websites.

Some of these websites impersonating ASIC’s pages list fake results for companies which do not exist. Other impersonations have included links to real ASIC web pages. This is in an effort to convince consumers that the websites are legitimate.

What can I do?

Whenever you interact with any of ASIC’s online services, take care to ensure you are visiting a legitimate domain.

If you must manually type a web address, double check it is correct before inputting any personal or sensitive information.

If you click on a link, ensure that it is a legitimate ASIC website before inputting any information.

Notify us of a potential scam website impersonating ASIC

If you have discovered a website impersonating ASIC, you can send us an online inquiry with details and/or a screenshot of the suspicious website.

Our team will review your online inquiry and will reach out to you if we need further information.

Think you have already been scammed?

If you think you’ve been scammed, take these steps fast:

Do not send any more money. Block all contact from the scammer. Report it to your bank or financial institution. Contact your bank or financial institution and ask them to stop any transactions. If you are not happy with your financial institution’s response you can lodge a complaint with them. If you are not happy with this response, you can make a complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority. Contact IDCARE, a free government-funded service, which can help to develop a specific response plan if your identity has been compromised. IDCARE will never contact you out of the blue. Be wary of follow-up scams promising to help get your money back. Report it to Scamwatch to help stop the scammer. Warn your family and friends about the scam.

Go to what to do if you’ve been scammed for more detailed steps.

Background

Further support

If you need to talk to someone, contact:

Lifeline on 13 11 14 (24 hours) or their crisis support online chat, or

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36 (24 hours) or their web chat.

If you are experiencing problems with debt, contact: