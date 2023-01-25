Saxo UK Appoints James Donovan As Global Head Of Preferred Broker - Mr Donovan Will Be Driving Saxo’s Preferred Broker Campaign

Saxo, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces the appointment of James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker of its subsidiary, Saxo UK Limited, effective immediately.

James will be based in London and will report to Adam Seagrave, the Global Head of Sales and Trading, with the mission to drive Saxo’s Preferred Broker programme to reach its potential in response to the high level of demand.

The Preferred Broker programme provides a unique compliance approved broker service. Allowing partner clients to enrol their employees onto the platform whereby Saxo reports trades to the organisation’s compliance department directly, ensuring that dealing activity of employees is correctly monitored.

Prior to joining Saxo UK, James Donovan worked on the Global Sales Trading team at Cantor Fitzgerald in London covering Asia and European based accounts across Europe and US Markets. James started his career at Merrill Lynch, and has also worked at UBS for over a decade in Hong Kong and London, as well as Citibank in Hong Kong.

Adam Seagrave, Global Head of Sales Trading at Saxo UK, commented: “I am delighted to welcome James to our team. James’ extensive expertise and strategic insight will align perfectly with our ambition as we strengthen and continue to grow our Preferred Broker business across the globe.”

James Donovan, Global Head of Preferred Broker, commented: “I am thrilled to join Saxo and look forward to helping shape this unique programme. Saxo is an organisation with ambitious plans for both innovation and scale. I am excited to build further on the company’s excellent reputation as a leader in both investment and trading in a highly competitive environment.”

Today’s announcement follows the recent appointments in the UK of Simon Camilleri as Chief Operating Officer and board member, Joanna Moberly as Head of Legal and Company Secretary and seasoned industry figures, Nicholas Wilcock and Michael Ridley, who joined Saxo UK’s board as Non-Executive Directors.