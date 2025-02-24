Saxo Sees Boom In UK Client Numbers Following New Pricing

Number of new female clients has tripled year-on-year compared to 2023.

Number of clients under 25 is also increasing, representing 15% of new clients in 2024, up from 9% in 2023.

Saxo, the leader in online trading and investment, today reports a significant increase in its client base following the introduction of its new pricing model, with the total number of new trading end clients across markets up 132% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Noticeable trends emerge when focusing on the UK market, including increases in both the number of new clients under the age of 25 – rising from 9% in 2023 to 15% in 2024 – and new female clients – which has trebled year-on-year, now representing 18% of new clients in the UK.

Commenting on the figures, Andrew Bresler, CEO of Saxo in the UK said: “Our pricing model is indicative of our belief that our clients should have access to investment solutions that are both best-in-class and cost-effective. Seeing such robust growth in our client numbers – both in the UK and globally across our markets – is a testament to the strength of our offering and attractive pricing.”

The increase in new clients follows the announcement in January 2024 of significant pricing changes across many of Saxo’s key markets. For clients in the UK, this resulted in substantial price reductions, especially when trading US stocks and home market stocks, amongst other products such as ETFs, ETPs, Listed Options and Futures.

Saxo clients pay a minimum of $1 commission on US trades, and £3 commission on UK trades. Other changes included the removal of the custody and platform fees. Currency conversion fees were also slashed to 0.25% across all accounts.

New and existing clients have benefited from these prices when trading across markets and sectors throughout 2024.

“Our clients have access to over 70,000 instruments globally, providing them with a breadth of investment opportunities,” adds Dan Squires, CCO at Saxo in the UK. “This also enables us to observe some interesting trends in trading and investing habits – in 2024, for instance, UK stocks were noticeably absent from the top 25 most traded instruments on our platform, with the S&P 500 dominating in terms of value traded.”