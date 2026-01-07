Saxo Reaches Key Milestone With DKK 1 Trillion In Client Assets

Saxo has reached yet another significant milestone of DKK 1 trillion (yes, that’s one thousand billion) in client assets. This accomplishment is directly linked to the bank’s growing client base, which now exceeds 1.5 million clients investing via their set Saxo accounts.

The bank has experienced remarkable growth in client assets in both its direct client segment and its institutional business. The institutional business offers capital market access and solutions for institutional clients and their end-clients by leveraging Saxo’s banking-as-a-service (BaaS) solutions. The record number is a tenfold increase in client assets since May 2017, where Saxo reached DKK 100 billion.

This milestone is a testament to Saxo’s commitment to providing the best investment experience at every step of the clients’ investment journey. It is grounded in Saxo's focus on delivering the best platforms, products, and services, as well as maintaining its position as the price leader across many markets.

This record-breaking figure follows Saxo’s announcement of the best financial results in the company’s history for the year 2024.

Kim Fournais, CEO and Founder of Saxo, said:

“This milestone is hard to fully grasp. If someone had told me when I founded Saxo, that 33 years later we would have almost 1.5 million clients worldwide trusting us with DKK 1 trillion in assets, I might not have believed it.

I’m happy to see the investment culture is thriving and to witness more people putting their savings to work, understanding the long-term advantages of investing both locally and globally and across different asset classes.

I’m so thankful and proud that so many clients and partners trust that we do our very best every day to give them a world-class offering of investment tools and products to enable them to achieve their financial goals and dreams.”