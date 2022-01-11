Saxo Markets UK Bolsters Its Board With Commercial, Operational And Regulatory Expertise Amid Industry Growth - Seasoned Industry Veterans Nicholas Wilcock And Michael Ridley Join The UK Board As Non-Executive Directors

Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces the appointment of Nicholas Wilcock and Michael Ridley as independent Non-Executive directors to the board of its subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK Limited, effective immediately.
Nicholas and Michael bring significant commercial, regulatory and operational expertise to Saxo Markets UK, at a time when the business continues to expand its offering amid exceptional growth in the trading and investing space.
Nicholas Wilcock is a seasoned board-level advisor to banks and brokers on a wide range of operational and regulatory issues. Prior to his consulting career, Nicholas spent over 25 years at Credit Suisse, where he held a number of roles, including EMEA deputy COO. He has in-depth experience and expertise of dealing with a wide range of complex, multi-jurisdictional regulatory issues, and is a sought-after advisor in the financial industry and beyond.
Michael Ridley is an industry veteran with over 40 years’ experience in investment banking, with focus on sovereigns and financial institutions. He spent 17 years at J.P. Morgan Securities where he served on the board of J.P. Morgan Europe Limited for seven years as well as holding the position of Vice Chairman, Investment Banking, and Global Head of Fixed Income Syndicate, among others. He continues to be actively involved in capital markets through both industry associations and as an advisor to governments, pension funds and family offices.
Commenting on the appointments, Richard Balarkas, Chairman of the Board of Saxo Markets UK said: “We are delighted to have on board two extremely high calibre individuals who have spent their careers dedicated to building better, safer and more efficient financial markets.”
Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK, added: “Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business in the UK, amid greater professionalisation of the retail investor space, where we strive to be a market leader in terms of improving access to trading and investing, supported by robust operational and regulatory frameworks.”
Nicholas Wilcock added: “Saxo has built an impressive business in a highly competitive environment. Its operational resilience and focus on upholding the highest regulatory standards in a growth industry will continue to be a key differentiator as this industry matures and we see a flight to quality. I am delighted to join the board and lend my expertise at this exciting time for the business.”
Michael Ridley added: “Saxo’s passion for championing financial education and further democratising trading and investing by delivering an institutional-grade experience to retail investors is one of the many reasons why I am excited to join the board. We are entering a critical time for retail participation in capital markets, and I look forward to working with Charles and the rest of the UK board to deliver on these ambitions.”