Saxo Markets UK Appoints Joanna Moberly As New Head Of Legal

Saxo Bank, the leading fintech specialist focused on multi-asset trading and investment, today announces that Joanna Moberly has been appointed as the new Head of Legal and Company Secretary at its UK subsidiary, Saxo Markets UK.





Moberly brings with her a wealth of experience in financial services law, having previously worked for major UK financial institutions including Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays for over 10 years. Moberly joins Saxo Markets from Lloyds Banking Group where she was a Senior Lawyer in the commercial banking team and started her career at global law firm Dentons LLP in the banking and finance teams.



Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK, commented: “Joanna’s experience will be a major asset to Saxo as we look to grow our business in the U.K. Alongside the recent hires of industry veterans Nicholas Wilcock and Michael Ridley and our new COO, Peter Morris, Joanna is a welcome addition to the team.”



Commenting on her appointment, Moberly, said: “Saxo is one of the leading firms dedicated to providing an institutional-style experience to retail clients in the U.K. and I look forward to working with my highly esteemed colleagues to help the firm build on its notable presence in a highly competitive environment.”



Moberly will be based in London and report to Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo Markets UK. In addition to her new role, she continues to be an active member of the legal community volunteering to mentor College of Law students as well as those young persons seeking to enter the legal profession.