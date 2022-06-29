Saxo Bank Named Best Prime-Of-Prime Broker And Best Retail FX Platform At The FX Markets e-FX Awards 2022

Today Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, announced for the third consecutive year that it has won the “Best Prime of Prime Broker” and the “Best Retail FX platform” categories at the esteemed FX Markets e-FX Awards.

Success at the 2022 e-FX Awards represents the latest acknowledgement of Saxo’s market-leading offering in the space, having previously won the awards every year between 2013 and 2021, with the sole exception of 2019.

For the 20th edition, the FX Markets e-FX Awards held in London recognise the dedication, skill and creativity that market participants pour into the growing, changing world of electronic foreign exchange trading.

Commenting on the awards win, Henrik Holst, Head of Trader and Investor Platforms at Saxo Bank, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Best Retail FX platform for the third year in a row. The past 12 months have witnessed a major shift in markets, and we have adapted our multi-award-winning FX offering accordingly to provide experienced retail traders with the tools and service to help them mitigate risk and capitalise on opportunity.

“Saxo has continued to see significant growth over the past year, welcoming 236,000 new trading clients, and have expanded features in response with the rollout of the consolidated view of industry news and proprietary research from its analysts, which has proved very popular, along with the launch of a dedicated AI crypto tool that alerts traders to their exposures to help alleviate risk from any potential volatility. We remain committed to providing clients with quality execution with significant price improvement and no asymmetric slippage.”

James Dewdney-Herbert, Relationship Manager, Saxo Institutional, commented: “We are extremely proud to win both the best Retail FX Platform and the Best Prime of Prime Broker at the prestigious FX Markets e-FX Awards for another year. This is a strong signal of the sophistication of our technology stack and our dedication to provide best-in-class brokerage to private and institutional clients. Offering clients the full gamut across Spot, Forward, NDF and Options markets distinguishes us as the most sophisticated FX Prime-of-Prime on the street.”

“Over the past year, Saxo has given traders access to an extensive set of instruments across a wide range of venues and increased connectivity for Prime-of-Prime clients at a critical time by adding new vendors. Looking ahead, we will continue to support our FX prime brokerage clients through challenging market conditions with ultra-low-latency connectivity, access to diverse liquidity and high-touch service.”