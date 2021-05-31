Saxo Bank Becomes First Bank To Earn A Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Level 2 For Its Investment Infrastructure As A Service Offering

Saxo Bank becomes the first bank in the world to earn the Cloud Security Alliance STAR Level 2 Attestation and Trusted Cloud Provider accreditation. It is a clear testament to the bank’s successful technology transformation journey.
Saxo Bank, the online trading and investment specialist, today announced it is the first licensed bank and financial institution in the world to receive the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (STAR) Level 2 Attestation and Trusted Cloud Provider accreditation.
This milestone in the bank’s technology aspirations means Saxo Bank qualifies for and adheres to the highest and most comprehensive principles in terms of transparency, privacy, security and harmonisation of standards across its IT systems, services and infrastructure that supports the business and different client segments from back-office systems to open APIs. The CSA STAR Level 2 attestation is verified and validated by a third-party auditor.
The admission to the CSA and STAR Level 2 attestation demonstrates Saxo’s commitment to holistic security and is set to further accelerate the bank’s growth as a capital markets solutions provider for partners looking to run their investment infrastructure as a Service.
This enhances transparency and trust, as well as further reducing the complexity and need for Saxo Bank’s new and existing partners to engage in multiple questionnaire forms and due diligence processes.
More than 120 banks and brokers along with 300 financial intermediaries are powered by Saxo Bank’s platforms and technology.
Søren Kyhl, COO & Deputy CEO, commented:
“We are proud to be the first bank to earn a CSA Star Level 2. This is an important acknowledgement of the strength, power and security of our business model which is built on digital first – and we are well into an ambitious journey to deliver all our digital services from the cloud, based on a micro services infrastructure providing us with the ability to launch new features much faster and more securely. The benefit is a shorter time to market, more robust infrastructure and much more agile, scalable and flexible platform.
“As the first bank with a CSA Star Level 2 and Trusted Cloud Provider accreditation, we continue to raise the bar in the financial industry in terms of transparency, trust and security – and this important attestation will further fuel our growth as we continue to service more clients and partners across global markets.”