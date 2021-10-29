Saxo Bank Appoints Brit Kannegaard Johannessen As New CHRO

Brit Kannegaard Johannessen will be joining Saxo Bank as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She will become a member of the bank’s Executive Team and report directly to Kim Fournais, CEO & founder. Brit will start in the role in spring 2022.
Brit Kannegaard Johannessen joins Saxo Bank with an extensive track-record and more than 15 years senior HR leadership experience within technology. Most recently, she has held the position of Senior Vice President of People, Communication, Marketing & Quality at NNIT, a large international IT company listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange.
Before joining NNIT in 2010, she worked as HR Lead and Nordic Recruiting Director for Accenture Denmark. Prior to this she worked with Nuance Group, SAS, and the Confederation of Danish Industries.
Brit holds a MSc in Business Administration and Commercial Law from Aalborg University.
Brit Kannegaard Johannesen commented:
“I am humbled and proud to take on this role and look forward to joining Saxo Bank and becoming part of an international organisation with a vibrant and purpose-driven culture. It is a truly interesting time, as Saxo Bank serves more clients than ever before, with ambitious plans to further scale and enable even more people to fulfil their financial aspirations and make an impact.
“Bright minds and dedicated people are foundational to success, and I look forward to getting to know the organisation better and contributing to Saxo’s future growth.”
Kim Fournais, CEO & founder, commented:
“We are delighted to soon welcome Brit to Saxo Bank. She brings an impressive track-record within leadership and people and organisational development. Our more than 2,500 talented and devoted Saxonians are our most important asset, and they work passionately on giving our growing client base the best platforms, products, and services. As Saxo’s new CHRO, Brit and her team are crucial in ensuring that we constantly grow and develop skills and knowledge, while collaborating even better together across teams to give our more than 800,000 clients the best experience.”
Brit Kannegaard Johannesen succeeds Stig Christensen, who was appointed to Chief Sales Officer for Saxo Bank in 2020. Stig Christensen has since then continued in a dual role as interim CHRO.