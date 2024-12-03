Saudi Exchange Market Data Now Available Via QuantHouse

Iress today announced that its QuantHouse division can now deliver real-time market data from the Saudi Exchange.



Through this integration, trading data from the Saudi Exchange is available to QuantHouse clients globally, with the first clients in London taking the Saudi data as part of their expanding trading strategy. Saudi Exchange market data offers comprehensive market insights with real-time data on equities, trusts, rights, indices, and bonds. All of this data is available to QuantHouse clients through a single API, enabling it to be integrated into existing client workflows.



QuantHouse’s Head of EMEA Sales and Business Development, Rob Kirby, said: “We’re excited to broaden the scope of available data within the QuantHouse platform. The Saudi Exchange is the main market in the Gulf region and the largest stock exchange in the Middle East and North Africa region in terms of market capitalisation. The Saudi Exchange is emerging as an increasingly sophisticated market centre and access to this market data will support QuantHouse clients to further diversify their investment opportunities.”



For more information on QuantHouse’s market data and trading solutions click here.