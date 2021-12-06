Saudi Exchange Announces The Listing Of “Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company”

Saudi Exchange announces the listing and trading shares of “Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company” on the Main Market on Wednesday 08/12/2021, with the symbol 1111 and ISIN Code SA15DHKGHBH4, with +/- 30% daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10% static price fluctuation limits.
These fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing, and from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10% and the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.
For more information about “Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company”, please (click here) to review the prospectus.