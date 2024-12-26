Saudi Arabia Financial Markets And Stock Exchange Holiday For New Year's Day On Wednesday, January 1

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announces that based on the circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources regarding the New Year's holiday 2025, and after coordination with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Dubai Financial Market, and Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, it has been decided that the holiday for this occasion will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2025. Official work will resume on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

On this occasion, the SCA extends its sincere congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as residents, hoping that the new year brings more progress and prosperity.