Sapphire Capital Collaborates With JP Jenkins Private Market - Delivers First Wholesale PISCES Solution - Broadens Appeal Of PISCES To More Issuers

JP Jenkins, the UK’s largest liquidity venue for unlisted assets, has today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the award-winning investment management firm, Sapphire Capital Partners. By leveraging JP Jenkins’ recently awarded PISCES operator license, Sapphire Capital’s portfolio companies can now opt to access a fully regulated secondary market structure.

Boyd Carson, founder and chairman of Sapphire Capital Partners, commented:

“We have been successfully supporting the financing of growth businesses for many years. We realised that the launch of the new PISCES operator licenses would present us with a unique opportunity, so we have partnered with JP Jenkins to provide new liquidity options and exit opportunities for investors in private companies. We are confident that this partnership presents a winning combination when it comes to providing greater flexibility for our clients.”

Under the partnership, JP Jenkins and Sapphire Capital will create a first-of-its-kind private-markets solution in the UK to help high-quality growth companies broaden their investor base, support orderly secondary trading, and offer shareholders more frequent and transparent opportunities to realise value.

Andrew Foster of JP Jenkins, added:

“This partnership with Sapphire Capital underlines the flexibility of the JP Jenkins offering, the relevance of the PISCES operator licenses to today’s market need and the power of the technology that sits behind it all. Sapphire’s portfolio companies can now benefit from improved liquidity options with equity ownership transfers being processed using a regulated trading model that best suits their own needs and those of investors.”

JP Jenkins was the second operator to be awarded a PISCES license and is the first to announce a wholesale collaboration to address the real-world challenge faced by thousands of investors, including those backing EIS and SEIS companies. The streamlined access to a controlled environment for intermittent trading of shares provides a unique solution for asset valuation, exiting investments and recycling capital.

To ensure access to the widest possible pool of investors, JP Jenkins has integrated its technology directly with the existing electronic financial ecosystem, enabling any approved broker or institution to connect directly to its order books.

For more information go to https://privatesecuritiesmarket.com