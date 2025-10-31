Sanwo-Olu, NGX Group, Champion Creative Economy Financing At Closing Gong Ceremony For Lagos Fashion Week

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday performed the Closing Gong Ceremony at Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) in commemoration of Lagos Fashion Week, highlighting how Nigeria’s creative economy can leverage capital market financing to scale innovation and achieve sustainable growth.

The ceremony brought together Governor Sanwo-Olu, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, renowned American singer and fashion model Ciara Wilson, and key industry players to explore the intersection of creativity and capital. Organized by Style House Files, Lagos Fashion Week has evolved into one of Africa’s foremost platforms for creativity, sustainability, and enterprise development, enhancing the global competitiveness of Nigerian fashion.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended NGX Group for spotlighting the potential of the creative economy, noting that Lagos continues to lead in galvanizing growth across fashion, film, music, and the arts. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the ecosystem for the creative sector through access to finance, infrastructure, and supportive policies.

“Lagos stands at the forefront of Africa’s creative renaissance, a city where innovation, culture, and enterprise intersect,” said Sanwo-Olu. “Our ambition is to position Lagos as a global hub for creativity and investment. By deepening linkages with the capital market through institutions like Nigerian Exchange Group, we can unlock financing that empowers creative entrepreneurs to scale sustainably and compete on the world stage.”

Echoing this sentiment, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, described the ceremony as a model for how the capital market can support emerging sectors of the economy. He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his leadership in leveraging the market through bond issuances that have financed critical infrastructure and social projects.

“At NGX Group, we believe the creative economy and the capital market share a common purpose—transforming ideas into enduring value,” said Kwairanga. “Across the fashion value chain, there are countless SMEs with the potential to become industry leaders if they can access sustainable financing and institutional support.”

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to driving innovation across all segments of the economy.

“The creative economy represents one of the most dynamic frontiers of growth in Africa,” said Popoola. “We see immense potential in connecting creativity with capital, enabling designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to grow sustainably through the discipline and transparency the capital market provides.”

American singer, Ciara Wilson, also praised Nigeria’s creative momentum. “It’s amazing to see Lagos and Nigeria levelling up, not just creatively, but economically,” said Wilson. “The energy, talent, and innovation here are world-class. Connecting that creativity to the kind of structure and investment the capital market provides is how you build something truly global and sustainable.”

Chairman of Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week, Mr. Tokunbo Akerele, emphasized the growing economic significance of Nigeria’s creative industries. “Today’s ceremony reflects the recognition of fashion as a key contributor to economic development,” Akerele said. “Lagos Fashion Week has always championed creativity, sustainability, and enterprise. Engaging platforms like the Exchange helps amplify the message that the creative economy is an engine for growth, investment, and social impact.”

The event also underscored the role of sustainability in creative enterprise, positioning Lagos Fashion Week as a driver of circular economy practices and eco-conscious design. Participants noted that as investors increasingly prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, integrating sustainability enhances credibility, attracts long-term investment, and strengthens competitiveness globally.

By bridging creativity with capital, NGX Group and Lagos Fashion Week reaffirmed Lagos State’s position as Africa’s emerging investment gateway for the creative economy.