S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures Omnibus Review: Notice Of Rule And Procedure Amendments

Earlier this year, NZX and NZX Clearing consulted on changes to its regulatory settings to support broader participation in relation to the S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures relaunch, which include changes to compliance attestation periods and changes to NZX Clearing’s set-off and collateral requirements.

NZX and NZX Clearing have received necessary approvals from the FMA and RBNZ (as appropriate) and wish to notify the market of changes to the following rules and procedures:

NZX Participant Rules and Appendices

NZX Derivatives Market Rules and Procedures

New Zealand Clearing Limited, C&S Rules and Procedures

New Zealand Depository Limited, Depository Operating Procedures

Trading Conduct Guidance Note



The updated Rules, Procedures and Guidance Note referred to above will become effective on Friday 17 January 2025.

NZX also notes that it has suspended trading in the S&P/NZX Index 20 Futures Contract pending the relaunch of the product to prevent open interest arising in the contracts prior to the relaunch.

For more information on the project relating to the relaunch of the S&P/NZX Index 20 Futures Contracts please refer to the link below;

NZX, New Zealand's Exchange- S&P/NZX 20 Index Futures Relaunch Project

Amendments

A mark-up of the amendments to the Rules and Procedures described above, along with the amended Trading Conduct Guidance Note, are available at the link below:

NZX, New Zealand's Exchange- Upcoming Rules & Guidance Changes For further information, please contact:

Kristin Brandon

Head of Policy & Regulatory Affairs

T: 04 495 5054

M: 027 577 6994

E: kristin.brandon@nzx.com