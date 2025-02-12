S&P Global, UBS, Bank Of America And Fidelity's Former Executive Joins Fintech PremiaLab

PremiaLab announces the appointment of Mark Findlay as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Findlay will lead business development activities across market segments. Before joining PremiaLab, Mr. Findlay served as Managing Director, Head of Financial Risk Analytics at S&P Global with previous leadership positions at UBS, Bank of America, ABN AMRO and Fidelity.

Mr. Findlay has over 20 years' experience in derivatives trading, sales, risk management and scaling Fintech solutions businesses.

He will be responsible to execute and scale PremiaLab's business development initiatives, providing data and analytics solutions to asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies and soverign wealth funds globally.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said, "I am delighted to welcome Mark to the team. His appointment confirms our leadership in this market segment and ensures we deliver first class service to both our existing and future clients. His extensive trading, risk management and strategic skills will help us build on our commercial success addressing the demand from institutions for advanced risk solutions linked to their QIS portfolios"

The announcement follows previous senior appointments at Premialab, including Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale; John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered, and previously a director at Lehman Brothers.

Recognized as the leading independnant platform for data and analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs. The Platform is already providing data to institutional clients representing over $20 Trillion of assets under management.

Mr. Findlay holds an MBA from the CASS Business School in London.