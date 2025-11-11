S&P Global To Present At J.P. Morgan 2025 Ultimate Services Investor Conference On November 18, 2025

Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in J.P. Morgan's 2025 Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 18, 2025 in New York, New York. Ms. Cheung is scheduled to speak from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for 30 days, ending on December 18, 2025. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.