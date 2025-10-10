S&P Global And CME Group Complete Sale Of OSTTRA To KKR

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and CME Group today announced that they have completed the sale of OSTTRA to KKR, a leading global investment firm. The terms of the deal for OSTTRA equaled total enterprise value at $3.1 billion, which will be divided evenly between S&P Global and CME Group pursuant to their 50/50 joint venture.

Established in 2021 as a joint venture between CME Group and S&P Global, OSTTRA serves the global financial ecosystem with a comprehensive suite of critical post-trade offerings across interest rates, FX, credit and equity asset classes. OSTTRA provides end-to-end connectivity and workflow solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset managers, and other market participants across trade processing, trade lifecycle, and optimization.

Barclays and Davis Polk served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to S&P Global. Citi and Skadden served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to CME Group.