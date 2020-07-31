 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Europe Dashboard

Date 31/07/2020

  • European equities ended July in negative territory following an earnings season which included worse than expected results from many of Europe’s largest banks. 
  • From a sectoral perspective, Utilities and Materials led the way up in Europe.  Materials benefitted from a boost in the prices of both precious and industrial metals, particularly gold which posted a new all-time high price during the month and flirted with $2000/ounce. 
  • The S&P Europe 350® Low Volatility lead the way among S&P Europe 350 factors, while Momentum also ended in the black.  Value continued to struggle.  

Performance Report