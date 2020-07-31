- European equities ended July in negative territory following an earnings season which included worse than expected results from many of Europe’s largest banks.
- From a sectoral perspective, Utilities and Materials led the way up in Europe. Materials benefitted from a boost in the prices of both precious and industrial metals, particularly gold which posted a new all-time high price during the month and flirted with $2000/ounce.
- The S&P Europe 350® Low Volatility lead the way among S&P Europe 350 factors, while Momentum also ended in the black. Value continued to struggle.
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Europe Dashboard
Date 31/07/2020