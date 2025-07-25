S&P DJI Proposes Upgrading Greek Market To "Developed" Status

The Athens Exchange Group (ATHEXGROUP) warmly welcomes the announcement from S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) regarding its proposal to reclassify the Greek capital market to "Developed Market" status, from its current "Emerging Market" category. This decision, expected to take effect during the September 2026 index rebalancing, reflects the steady progress and strong momentum of the Greek capital market in recent years, characterized by the improvement of all its key metrics and the ever-increasing confidence of the investment community.



Mr. Yianos Kontopoulos, CEO of the Athens Exchange Group, stated: "The proposal by S&P DJI to upgrade Greece to a developed market is a milestone for the Athens Stock Exchange and our economy as a whole. It unequivocally confirms our consistent strategy for market upgrading and enhancing its attractiveness. This reclassification is expected to further boost international investor confidence, attract new capital, and broaden opportunities for ATHEX-listed companies. For our part, we are committed to continuing our intensive efforts to fully leverage this significant step, for the benefit of all market participants and the national economy."



The upgrade to "Developed Market" status, once finalized, is anticipated to serve as a powerful catalyst for attracting new investments from a broader range of institutional investors who exclusively focus on developed markets. This will significantly boost the Athens Stock Exchange's international reach and enhance its growth. Notably, S&P DJI is the first of the three rating agencies that have placed the Athens Exchange on a watch list to announce a specific date for its final reclassification to a Developed Market.



View the S&P DJI announcement here: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/indexnews/announcements/20250723-1478926/1478926_spdji-2025-country-classification-consult-20250723.pdf