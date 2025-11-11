Samsung Active Asset Management Launches KoAct US Biohealthcare Active ETF, Benchmarking The Solactive US Biohealthcare Index

Solactive is pleased to announce its collaboration with Samsung Active Asset Management on the launch of the KoAct US Biohealthcare Active ETF, which uses the Solactive US Biohealthcare Index as a benchmark. The product aims to provide investors with targeted exposure to US-listed biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, reflecting the momentum of groundbreaking healthcare innovation.

The US biohealthcare sector is undergoing a rapid transformation, reaffirming its role as the world’s leading hub for biotechnology innovation. Advances in precision medicine, gene editing, and mRNA platforms are transitioning from research to commercialization, while artificial intelligence is accelerating drug discovery and development. Supported by regulatory initiatives from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), these innovations are shortening approval timelines and strengthening the country’s leadership in medical advancement. Combined with long-term demographic drivers such as aging populations and chronic disease prevalence, as well as progress in emerging areas like cell and gene therapies, the US biohealthcare industry continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained growth potential within the global life sciences landscape.

The Solactive US Biohealthcare Index is designed to reflect this growth story by selecting 90 US-listed companies across the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The index applies a market capitalization-based weighting scheme, capping the three largest companies at 10% and all others at 3%. By leveraging Solactive’s robust rules-based methodology, the index provides diversified exposure to the US as the global hub of biotech innovation.

The ETF listed on 11 November 2025 on the Korea Exchange (KRX) with the ticker code “0113G0 KS”.



Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “The Solactive US Biohealthcare Index captures the structural and technological tailwinds transforming the healthcare industry. By combining exposure to established leaders and emerging innovators, the index delivers a comprehensive representation of US biohealthcare – a sector that remains at the forefront of global medical advancement.”

Samsung Active Asset Management, commented: “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Solactive, featuring an actively managed ETF that targets key biohealthcare leaders listed in the U.S. Recognizing the vital importance of the biohealthcare sector in shaping the future of global innovation, this ETF provides investors with direct exposure to pioneering companies at the forefront of medical advancements. At Samsung Active Asset Management, we are dedicated to delivering products that empower investors to seamlessly engage with transformative global market opportunities.”