Sample Stocks For Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index, ChiNext Index And SZSE 100 Index To Be Adjusted

Information Co., Ltd. released an announcement, saying that according to index compiling rules, the sample stocks for SZSE series core indexes including the SZSE Component Index, the ChiNext Index and the SZSE 100 Index would be adjusted periodically. The adjustment will be effective since14 December 2020.
For the SZSE Component Index, 31 sample stocks will be replaced. Edifier (002351), Shanghai Sinyang (300236), etc. will be added to replace CHSR (000008), UniStrong (002383), etc. For the ChiNext Index, six sample stocks will be replaced. CAPCHEM (300037), YKYL (300677), etc. will be added to replace GOSUN (300098), Watertek (300324), etc. For the SZSE 100 Index, nine sample stocks will be replaced. Maxscend (300782), Arawana (300999), etc. will be added to replace Tianqi Lithium (002466), Wanda Film (002739), etc.
After the adjustment, the market representativeness of the core indexes of SZSE will be further enhanced. With more quality SZSE-listed companies being added into the pool of sample stocks, the overall performance growth will be distinct. The market cap coverage rates of the SZSE Component Index, the ChiNext Index and the SZSE 100 Index will reach 70%, 53% and 41% respectively. According to the data of the 2020 Q3 report, the net profit of the sample stocks for the SZSE Component Index, the ChiNext Index and the SZSE 100 Index after the adjustment rose by 13%, 39% and 20% year on year, higher than the average level of SZSE-listed A-shares in the corresponding period.
In recent years, the characteristics of the industry distribution and industrial structure of the core indexes of SZSE have become more distinct and the advantages of strategic emerging industries more prominent, fully demonstrating the capabilities of SZSE in supporting technological innovation and serving innovation-oriented enterprises and startups. After the adjustment, the weights of strategic emerging industries in the SZSE Component Index and the SZSE 100 Index will be 58% and 59% respectively, and the corresponding weight in the ChiNext Index will be 81%. In terms of industry distribution, information technology, optional consumption and major consumption will top the sample stocks for the SZSE Component Index, weighting 24%, 14% and 13% respectively. For the ChiNext Index, the top three industries will be pharmaceutical & health, information technology and industry, weighting 30%, 25% and 20% respectively. For the SZSE 100 Index, the top three industries will be information technology, optional consumption and major consumption, weighting 23%, 18% and 18% respectively.
For the detailed list of adjusted sample stocks for relevant indexes, please refer to the official website of SZSE or of CNI Index (www.cnindex.com.cn).