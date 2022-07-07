S3 Partners Grows Distribution Network Through Strategic Partnership With LiquidityBook - Partnership Extends S3’s Offerings To LiquidityBook’s Diverse Buy- And Sell-Side Client Roster

S3 Partners, a leading financial data marketplace and workflow platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native trading solutions for the buy and sell sides. The new partnership significantly expands S3’s services and distribution network to a diverse roster of buy- and sell-side firms, including prime brokers and lending agents.

S3’s Blacklight OMS is immediately available through LiquidityBook, enabling users to quickly action the best rates across their prime brokers. With S3 Blacklight, users can request financing rate relief across their entire portfolio with one click.

“LiquidityBook’s impressive multi-asset platform, supporting every step of the order lifecycle across the buy and sell side, makes the company a perfect partner for us,” said Bob Sloan, Managing Partner and CEO of S3 Partners. “Through this partnership, LiquidityBook users will now have the added bonus of being able to quickly request financing relief through Blacklight, thanks to real-time visibility into the best available rates. We look forward to further developing this partnership and flourishing together.”

The addition of LiquidityBook expands S3’s deep roster of distribution partners, including Bloomberg, Snowflake, AWS, FactSet, and Refinitiv.

“S3’s powerful Blacklight Financing OMS will enable LiquidityBook clients to easily renegotiate rates across their portfolios through real-time, actionable data on rates and squeezes,” said James Baxter, Head of Global Buy-Side Sales at LiquidityBook. “We’re excited to grow this partnership and further boost the capabilities of both companies’ solutions, better serving our clients and helping them secure the best rates possible. The ability to leverage our platform alongside other best-in-breed tools is one of our key value propositions, and today’s announcement is just the latest example.”