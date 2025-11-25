S-RM Expands Global Incident Response Leadership Team, Appointing Casey O’Brien To Global Head Of Incident Response

The appointment reinforces S-RM’s global delivery model, enabling 24/7 Incident Response across EMEA, APAC and North America

S-RM Casey O’Brien Leading global intelligence and cyber security consultancyhas today promotedto Global Head of Incident Response (IR). Casey’s appointment reflects the firm’s continued investment in its international cyber practice and its ability to support clients worldwide, around the clock.

Casey will work closely with Joani Green, Chief Information Officer, to deepen collaboration between regional teams, streamline ways of working, and enhance the firm’s use of technology and intelligence sharing across borders. S-RM’s global delivery model sits at the centre of its IR offering. By building high-performing teams across EMEA, APAC and North America, the firm is able to respond to cyber incidents at any hour, rapidly mobilise specialist support, and minimise operational disruption for clients.

Casey’s appointment marks the next stage in the growth of S-RM’s cyber practice, which continues to see rising global demand for rapid, multi-disciplinary response capabilities. As cyber incidents become more complex and impactful, clients are seeking providers with seamless global coverage, strong operational discipline, and demonstrable expertise across digital forensics, threat intelligence and crisis management.

Casey O’Brien, Global Head of Incident Response at S-RM, said: “In my new role, my focus is to bring our global team even closer together, working more effectively as one unit. Alongside Joani, I’ll be sharpening the processes that enable fast, coordinated responses across time zones. We’ll continue to expand our use of technology so our investigators and delivery teams can work more efficiently, providing clients with clearer answers at pace and helping them return to normal operations quickly.

“I’m excited to continue working with some of the most talented people in the industry and to help build a truly global incident response practice. We have a team that is collaborative and committed to excellence, and I’m proud to be part of it.”