S-RM Announces New Hires As Part Of Investment In Cyber Restoration And Recovery Capabilities - S-RM Appoints Tom Yoxall As Its Head Of Restoration And Recovery Services Along With Mark Long As Associate

global intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM Leadingglobal intelligence and cyber security consultancyhas today announced the appointment of Tom Yoxall and Mark Long as part of its ongoing investment into post-incident restoration and recovery services.

Tom Yoxall has been appointed as Head of Restoration and Recovery Services – reflecting the growth of the company’s capabilities in post-incident support. Tom will lead the continued development of the service line across S-RM’s global footprint – UK, US, Europe and Asia. Mark Long has also joined S-RM as a new Associate on the Restoration and Recovery team. Tom and Mark are both based in S-RM’s London headquarters and join from UK-based IT managed service provider, Commercial.

Tom brings a wealth of experience to S-RM, having spent nearly ten years in a variety of cyber and IT roles, in both operational and director-level positions. In his most recent role at Commercial, he focussed on building and developing the cyber security portfolio which included Incident Restoration and Recovery services, working as a close advisor to board members to deliver the new services and successfully manage a growing team of 75.

Tom Yoxall, Head of Restoration and Recovery Services, comments: “I'm delighted to have the opportunity to build upon S-RM's industry leading and award-winning Incident Response practice with the further development of its dedicated Restoration & Recovery services.

With our team of over 20 restoration experts, the S-RM IR team is now better equipped than ever to provide the technical guidance and implementation support necessary to assist our clients both during and post cyber incident, all to the industry-leading standards clients have come to expect from S-RM.”

Jamie Smith, Global Head of Cyber Security Services added: “I am delighted to welcome Tom and Mark to our growing cyber practice. We have had an outstanding year as a division, delivering world-class incident response, offensive security and advisory services to our clients, and expanding our offering into the APAC region. Following a cyber incident, a critical part of our mission is to ensure that companies get back operating as quickly and securely as possible. The addition of Tom and Mark to our existing restoration team will further enable us in this mission and I’m excited to see the continued growth and development of our recovery capabilities. ”